BioWorld - Friday, May 9, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Diagnostics

ETH Zürich and Roche divulge new MAGL inhibitors

May 8, 2025
Scientists at ETH Zürich, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have synthesized fluorescent probes acting as monoglyceride lipase (MGLL; MAGL) inhibitors reported to be useful for diagnostic imaging of MAGL.
BioWorld Science Diagnostics Patents