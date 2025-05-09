BioWorld - Friday, May 9, 2025
100 days of uncertainty
Cancer

Sorafenib analogues disclosed in University of Barcelona patent

May 8, 2025
University of Barcelona has divulged sorafenib analogues reported to be useful for the treatment of osteosarcoma.
