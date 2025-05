Gyre widening in pancreatic? Revolution offers lung data, too

Revolution Medicines Inc. followed the results offered last month with zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS G12D (ON) inhibitor, with plenty more about pipeline progress – “an embarrassment of riches,” CEO Mark Goldsmith said – during the firm’s first-quarter update. Shares of the firm (NASDAQ:RVMD) closed May 8 at $41.91, up $4.25, or 11%.