Friday, May 9, 2025
Home
» Swiss biotech: Private investments drive industry growth in 2024
Swiss biotech: Private investments drive industry growth in 2024
May 9, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
Private biotechs in Switzerland raised CHF833 million (US$1.002 billion) in 2024, driving an overall increase in capital investment in the sector to $3 billion, up from $2.4 billion in 2023.
Europe