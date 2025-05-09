BioWorld - Friday, May 9, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Swiss biotech: Private investments drive industry growth in 2024

May 9, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Private biotechs in Switzerland raised CHF833 million (US$1.002 billion) in 2024, driving an overall increase in capital investment in the sector to $3 billion, up from $2.4 billion in 2023.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Financings Europe