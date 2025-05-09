BioWorld. Link to homepage.
US court reversed in safe harbor overreach
May 9, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
Finding that a lower court went too far with an injunction that ignores the Hatch-Waxman safe harbor protections for drug development, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit handed Avadel CNS Pharmaceuticals LLC a win of sorts.
