Biopharma deals April 2025

Still a strong start for 2025, even as biopharma deals drop to $12.8B in April

In April, biopharma transactions amounted to $12.8 billion, a sharp decline from March’s $29.48 billion. However, with $79.66 billion in deal value during the first four months of 2025, the sector has already achieved its highest start to a year in BioWorld’s records since 2019.