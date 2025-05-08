BioWorld - Thursday, May 8, 2025
Cardiovascular

Nuevocor draws $45M series B for gene therapy in rare heart disease

May 7, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Nuevocor Pte. Ltd. has closed a $45 million series B, enabling it to move lead gene therapy NVC-001 into the clinic in the treatment of an inherited form of cardiomyopathy.
