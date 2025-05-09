BioWorld - Friday, May 9, 2025
Immuno-oncology

Aptevo Therapeutics advances APVO-711 for solid tumors

May 9, 2025
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is advancing APVO-711, its bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 x CD40 that combines checkpoint inhibition with immune activation in a single molecule.
