Suven Life Sciences divulges new muscarinic M4 receptor PAMs

May 9, 2025
Suven Life Sciences Ltd. has synthesized muscarinic M4 receptor positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) reported to be useful for the treatment of pain, psychiatric disorders and neurological disorders.
