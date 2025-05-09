BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Neurology/psychiatric
Teijin Pharma describes new orexin OX2 receptor agonists
May 9, 2025
Teijin Pharma Ltd. has identified crystalline forms of oxazepine derivatives acting as orexin OX2 receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of narcolepsy, hypersomnia and sleep apnea.
