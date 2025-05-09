BioWorld - Friday, May 9, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Teijin Pharma describes new orexin OX2 receptor agonists

May 9, 2025
Teijin Pharma Ltd. has identified crystalline forms of oxazepine derivatives acting as orexin OX2 receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of narcolepsy, hypersomnia and sleep apnea.
