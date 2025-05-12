BioWorld - Monday, May 12, 2025
Cancer

KRAS inhibitors described in Merck Sharp & Dohme patent

May 12, 2025
A Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC patent details new GTPase KRAS and its G12C, G12D, G12V and/or G13D mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
