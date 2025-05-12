BioWorld - Monday, May 12, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertainty
Neurology/psychiatric

Fudan University identifies new polyphenol compounds for ischemic stroke

May 12, 2025
Fudan University has described new polyphenol compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of ischemic stroke.
