BioWorld - Monday, May 12, 2025
Lilly pads Zepbound data set, ponding the drum in obesity

May 12, 2025
By Randy Osborne
Eli Lilly and Co. gained more oomph in its weight-loss battle with Novo Nordisk A/S, as the firm highlighted another batch of results from Surmount-5, a phase IIIb open-label trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Zepbound (tirzepatide), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist compared to the Novo prospect Wegovy (semaglutide), a mono GLP-1 receptor agonist, in adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related medical problem and without diabetes.
BioWorld Clinical Endocrine/metabolic Obesity Peptide