FOS-tering patience: Xenon moves azetukalner data to next year

May 13, 2025
By Randy Osborne
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is delaying the phase III data readout from the X-tole2 trial with azetukalner in focal onset seizures (FOS) from the second half of 2025 to early 2026 but remains busy with NDA plans.
