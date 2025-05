GSK pays $1.2B up front for Boston Pharma’s efimosfermin in MASH

Only a few days out of the European Association for the Study of the Liver annual meeting, the metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) space continues to grab headlines, with GSK plc shelling out $1.2 billion up front to acquire phase III-ready efimosfermin alfa in a deal with Boston Pharmaceuticals Inc. that could end up totaling about $2 billion.