Apimeds Pharmaceuticals raises $13.5M from NYSE American debut

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc. (APUS), a subsidiary of Kospi-listed Inscobee Inc., said May 12 that it raised $13.5 million from its stock sale on the NYSE American exchange May 9 through an offering of 3.375 million shares at $4 per share. Hopewell, N.J.-based APUS is the second pharmaceutical company with Asian ties to float shares on the U.S. market this year.