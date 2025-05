High-graded low-grade ovarian duo wins for Verastem at FDA

Verastem Oncology Inc. CEO Dan Paterson said he is “not expecting a huge bolus [of ovarian cancer patients] at the beginning” of Avmapki/Fakzynja’s launch, but momentum will build over time. “Based on our market research, this [drug] is the most likely thing for them to go on next,” he added, noting that patients tend to be on the drug for an average of 18 months.