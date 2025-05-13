BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertainty
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Lipid uptake drives immune evasion in high-grade serous ovarian cancer
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Cancer
Lipid uptake drives immune evasion in high-grade serous ovarian cancer
May 13, 2025
By
Coia Dulsat
No Comments
Researchers from Trinity College Dublin, Princeton University and collaborators have discovered that blocking the uptake of lipids by immune cells within the ascites microenvironment could reshape treatment for advanced ovarian cancer.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Immune