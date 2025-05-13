BioWorld - Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Cancer

Lipid uptake drives immune evasion in high-grade serous ovarian cancer

May 13, 2025
By Coia Dulsat
No Comments
Researchers from Trinity College Dublin, Princeton University and collaborators have discovered that blocking the uptake of lipids by immune cells within the ascites microenvironment could reshape treatment for advanced ovarian cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immune