Neurology/psychiatric

Capsida’s gene therapy for STXBP1 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy gains IND clearance

Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc. has gained IND clearance from the FDA for CAP-002, its first-in-class, intravenously administered gene therapy for syntaxin-binding protein 1 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (STXBP1-DEE). Dosing in the phase I/IIa SYNRGY trial will begin in the third quarter of this year.