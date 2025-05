Infection

ABI-4334 outperforms vebicorvir in HBV suppression

Current therapies for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection can effectively suppress viral replication but do not achieve a functional or complete cure. Capsid assembly modulators inhibit the assembly of viral capsids, prevent the encapsidation of pregenomic RNA, and interfere with both the formation and amplification of covalently closed circular DNA, which is essential for viral persistence.