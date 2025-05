Cancer

PSMD14: a protector protein that jeopardizes bladder cancer patients

Some deubiquitinating enzymes may help protect against cancer, but others appear to promote it. Researchers from the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University have discovered that the deubiquitinator PSMD14 helps drive bladder cancer, and they have defined at least one signaling pathway through which it works, opening up possibilities for development of new treatments.