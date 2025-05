Immuno-oncology

Third-generation K12 CAR T shows strong activity in CD7+ T-cell malignancies and relapsed AML

A study has demonstrated the potential of a novel ligand-based CAR T-cell therapy for targeting CD7-positive T-cell malignancies, including T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) and T-cell lymphomas. The receptor CD7 is a prominent target antigen, being expressed in around 95% of T-ALL, 50% of peripheral T-cell lymphomas and 10% of acute myeloid leukemias.