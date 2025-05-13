BioWorld - Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Cancer

Scorpion Therapeutics patents p53 Y220 mutant activators

May 13, 2025
Work at Scorpion Therapeutics Inc. has led to the identification of cellular tumor antigen p53 (TP53) (Y220C mutant) activators reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
