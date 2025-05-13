BioWorld - Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Cancer

Gilva Therapeutics reports new HDAC6 inhibitors

May 13, 2025
A Gilva Therapeutics Co. Ltd. patent describes new quinazolinone derivatives acting as histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitors.
