Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Cancer

Kronos Bio discovers p300 inhibitors

May 13, 2025
Histone acetyltransferase p300 (EP300) inhibitors have been reported in a Kronos Bio Inc. patent and are described as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory disorders.
