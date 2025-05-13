BioWorld - Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Cancer

GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors detailed in Windermere Therapeutics patent

May 13, 2025
Windermere Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed new GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
