Little bite from voluntary most-favored nation Rx pricing order

After a week of hype, the most-favored nation (MFN) drug pricing executive order (EO) U.S. President Donald Trump signed May 12 has a lot of bark but little bite, as one analyst put it. Brian Abrahams, head of global healthcare research at RBC Capital Markets LLC, said the EO is unlikely to rattle the biopharma sector, even though it lacked the certainty to completely remove the MFN overhang. “We see reason for relief and, alongside improving FDA clarity and limited tariff risk, expect biopharma to be viewed as increasingly investable,” Abrahams said.