Immune

Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology presents IRAK-4 degraders

Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has described proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding agent coupled to interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK-4) targeting moiety via linkers acting as IRAK-4 degradation inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammatory disorders, transplant rejection, thromboembolism, atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction and metabolic syndrome.