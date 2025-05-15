BioWorld - Thursday, May 15, 2025
Cancer

Shanghai Xianxiang Medical Technology discloses new diacylglycerol kinase inhibitors

May 14, 2025
Shanghai Xianxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd. has identified diacylglycerol kinase inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
