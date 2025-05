ASGCT 2025

First bespoke gene editing therapy treats rare metabolic disease

Using a customized gene editing therapy, researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia have reported success in treating an infant with a severe metabolic disorder. Kiran Musunuru, Barry J. Gertz Professor for Translational Research in the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, presented the case at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy’s 2025 annual meeting. The case study was simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.