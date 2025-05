Inozyme’s INZ-701 shows promise for rare disease ENPP1 deficiency

Just two months after Inozyme Pharma Inc. cut its workforce by 25% and prioritized activities to focus on a BLA filing for INZ-701 for ENPP1 deficiency, interim phase III data from its Energy 3 trial showed consistent safety and immunogenicity and increased phosphate levels in patients treated with the rare disease enzyme replacement therapy.