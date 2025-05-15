BioWorld - Thursday, May 15, 2025
Rznomics in $1.3B Lilly pact to make hearing loss RNA editor drug

May 15, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Rznomics Inc. scored a potential ₩1.9 trillion (US$1.35 billion) global license option agreement with Eli Lilly and Co. to codevelop a novel RNA editing gene therapy to treat hereditary hearing loss.
