BioWorld - Thursday, May 15, 2025
Rznomics in $1.3B Lilly pact to make hearing loss RNA editor drug
May 15, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Rznomics Inc. scored a potential ₩1.9 trillion (US$1.35 billion) global license option agreement with Eli Lilly and Co. to codevelop a novel RNA editing gene therapy to treat hereditary hearing loss.
