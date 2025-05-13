BioWorld - Tuesday, May 13, 2025
In the clinic for May 13, 2025

Clinical updates from Asia, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Astrazeneca, Brii, Chemomab, Imutep, SCG Cell Therapy, Telix, Tiumbio.
