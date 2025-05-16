Female C-suite representation stalling, says BIA report

Even before the Trump administration’s executive order wiping out the concept of diversity, equity and inclusion, the statistics on female representation in the biotech industry painted a story of stagnating progress. But for Jane Wall, managing director of the U.K. Bioindustry Association (BIA), the available statistics also begged a question: Where was the U.K. specific data that could inform attempts to change things? There was “much frustration around stats being recycled without context or background – and very little our community could relate to,” Wall said.