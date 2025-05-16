BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, May 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Therini Bio locks in another $39M for its fibrin-targeting immunotherapies
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Therini Bio locks in another $39M for its fibrin-targeting immunotherapies
May 16, 2025
By
Brian Orelli
No Comments
Therini Bio raised an additional $39 million in its series A financing round, bringing the total for the round to $75 million. The capital will be used to advance its fibrin-targeting immunotherapies for neurodegenerative diseases.
BioWorld
Financings
Neurology/psychiatric
Antibody
Series A
U.S.