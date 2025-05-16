BioWorld - Friday, May 16, 2025
Therini Bio locks in another $39M for its fibrin-targeting immunotherapies

May 16, 2025
By Brian Orelli
Therini Bio raised an additional $39 million in its series A financing round, bringing the total for the round to $75 million. The capital will be used to advance its fibrin-targeting immunotherapies for neurodegenerative diseases.
