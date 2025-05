Biomarin snags potential ‘first-in-disease’ ERT in $270M Inozyme buy

It’s been a big week for Inozyme Pharma Inc. On the heels of a promising interim readout for phase III-stage enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) candidate INZ-701 in ENPP1 deficiency, the firm agreed to be acquired by Biomarin Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal valued at about $270 million, putting the rare disease ERT in the hands of an experienced commercial team.