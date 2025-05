Qilu nabs China rights to Minghui’s B7-H3 ADC for up to $186M

Minghui Pharmaceutical Ltd. is out-licensing its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) MHB-088C to Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for China rights for up to ¥1.345 billion (US$186.44 million). Under terms of the deal, Qilu gains rights to develop and manufacture the ADC in greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.