BioWorld - Thursday, May 15, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

ASGCT 2025: Gene and cell therapies transform metabolic diseases

May 15, 2025
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments
Metabolic disorders such as argininosuccinic and glutaric aciduria, methylmalonic acidemia, homocystinuria or primary hyperoxaluria require specific diets to prevent the accumulation of substances that the body can’t process. Current treatments mainly focus on managing symptoms and metabolite levels, and do not always prevent the progressive deterioration caused by mutations associated with the condition. However, emerging gene therapies hold promise for transforming these diseases by targeting their underlying causes, as presented in the oral abstract session, “Gene and cell therapy for metabolic diseases” of the ongoing 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) meeting in New Orleans.
BioWorld Science Conferences Endocrine/metabolic Gastrointestinal Genetic/congenital Nephrology Neurology/psychiatric Cell therapy Gene therapy