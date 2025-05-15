Cardiovascular

VERVE-102: A single-course gene editing therapy for permanent inactivation of PCSK9

One of the main goals in the prevention of cardiovascular disorders is to maintain low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) at consistently low levels to ensure long-term cardiovascular protection. Investigators at Verve Therapeutics Inc. reported preclinical data on VERVE-102, a GalNAc base editing strategy designed to sustainably inactivate the PCSK9 gene and lower LDL-C in familial hypercholesterolemia.