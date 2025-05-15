BioWorld - Thursday, May 15, 2025
Respiratory

Atyr begins IND-enabling studies with candidate for pulmonary fibrosis

May 15, 2025
Atyr Pharma Inc. has advanced ATYR-0101 into IND-enabling studies for pulmonary fibrosis, and is targeting an IND application in the second half of next year.
