BioWorld - Thursday, May 15, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertaintySee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

QX-001280 exerts synergistic antitumoral activity when combined with olaparib

May 15, 2025
No Comments
Quantx Biosciences Ltd. has presented data on their novel DNA polymerase θ (POLQ) inhibitor QX-001280 for treating cancer.
BioWorld Science Conferences New compound American Association for Cancer Research Cancer