Abcellera gains Canadian clearance for phase I study of ABCL-635 for vasomotor symptoms in menopause

May 15, 2025
Abcellera Biologics Inc. has received a no objection letter from Health Canada authorizing its clinical trial application (CTA) for ABCL-635.
