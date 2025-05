Immuno-oncology

New anti-CCR8 immuno-oncology antibodies with unique binding/pharmacology

CCR8 is highly expressed on immunosuppressive regulatory T cells (Tregs) in various solid tumors, making it a potential target to enhance antitumor immunity and the efficacy of cancer therapies, including checkpoint inhibitors. However, the impact of CCR8 expression on the Treg phenotype and its role in cancer progression remain unclear.