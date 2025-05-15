BioWorld - Thursday, May 15, 2025
Cancer

US researchers discover new MAPK1/MAPK3 inhibitors

May 15, 2025
Gen1e Lifesciences Inc. and the University of Maryland have patented mitogen-activated protein kinase 1 (MAPK1; ERK2) and/or mitogen-activated protein kinase 3 (MAPK3; ERK1) inhibitors.
