BioWorld - Tuesday, May 13, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Tilt’s $25.6M series B advances TILT-123 for ovarian cancer

May 13, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Tilt Biotherapeutics Ltd. has raised $25.6 million in a series B round that will fund phase II development of the lead oncolytic virus in the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
BioWorld Clinical Financings Cancer Series B Europe U.S.