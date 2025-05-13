BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, May 13, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Tilt’s $25.6M series B advances TILT-123 for ovarian cancer
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Tilt’s $25.6M series B advances TILT-123 for ovarian cancer
May 13, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Tilt Biotherapeutics Ltd. has raised $25.6 million in a series B round that will fund phase II development of the lead oncolytic virus in the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
BioWorld
Clinical
Financings
Cancer
Series B
Europe
U.S.