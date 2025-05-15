BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, May 15, 2025
Breaking News: 100 days of uncertainty
See today's BioWorld Science
Drug design, drug delivery and technologies
FDA shift from animal testing fuels organoid, organ-on-chip demand
May 14, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
The U.S. FDA’s decision to phase out animal testing for INDs is driving a new market of alternative, nonanimal testing technologies like organoids and organs-on-a-chip, speakers at Bio Korea 2025 said.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Artificial intelligence
Drug design, drug delivery and technologies
Organoids
Asia-Pacific
U.S.
MOHW