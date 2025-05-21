BioWorld - Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Regulatory actions for May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Hyalex Orthopaedics, Inmode, Neuraxis, Stryker.
