Spinefrontier CEO enters guilty plea for false statement

May 20, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Department of Justice said the CEO of Spinefrontier Inc., Kingsley Chin, entered a guilty plea in connection with allegations that he made false statements about payments made to surgeons for consulting work the physicians did not perform.
