BioWorld - Wednesday, May 21, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Innovative Health bests J&J unit for anticompetitive practices

May 20, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Innovative Health LLC, of Scottsdale, Ariz., obtained a jury verdict of $147 million against Johnson & Johnson’s Biosense Webster unit for practices that thwarted the use of less costly reprocessed medical devices.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. Courts