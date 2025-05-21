BioWorld - Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Galvanize’s Aliya could enable one-step tumor biopsy and ablation

May 20, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Galvanize Therapeutics Inc.’s Aliya pulsed electrical field system could enable surgeons to perform a biopsy and ablate lung tumors at the same time, a study in the Journal of Surgical Oncology indicates.
